‘Hashtag Palestine’: New Report Highlights Rise in Violations of Palestinian Digital Rights

January 11, 2022 Articles, Features
The report Hashtag 2021 highlighted a rise in violations of Palestinian digital rights. (Photo: Courtesy of 7Amleh)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

2021 saw the continuation and rise in violations of Palestinian digital rights, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the non-profit organization 7Amleh-The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement.

The report, a copy of which was received by The Palestine Chronicle, highlights the continuous violations of Palestinian digital rights.

Over the course of 2021, 1,033 violations of digital rights on social media platforms, including content removal and account suspensions, were committed against Palestinians, according to the report.

“Social media platforms increased surveillance of Palestinian content, deleting and restricting hundreds of posts related to the Palestinian situation during a period not exceeding two weeks,” the report reads, with reference to the major events that took place in Palestine last May.

The findings of the report also include a significant increase in Israeli use of surveillance technologies, evident in the proposal of an Israeli law to allow the use of facial-recognition cameras in public spaces. 

“Over the past few years, Israeli surveillance has dramatically intensified to surveil Palestinians through several techniques,” the report reads. 

“The extent of surveillance of human rights organizations and Palestinian activists has not yet been determined; however initial indications demonstrate that Israeli authorities systematically surveil and spy on activists and human rights organizations.” 

Additionally, the ‘Hashtag Palestine 2021’ report illustrates the continuation of Israeli incitement online against Palestinians in the media and on social media platforms. 

According to the “Index of Racism and Incitement” issued by 7amleh in June, incitement in Hebrew against Arabs and Palestinians increased by 15 times during the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the events of May 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

