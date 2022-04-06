WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate

April 6, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli forces crack down on Palestinians in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

For the fourth night in a row, Israeli forces on Tuesday cracked down on Palestinians who gathered at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) in the occupied city of East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that heavily-armed Israeli police officers used rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades and batons to disperse Palestinians who gathered at Bab al-Amoud, one of the main gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.

12 Palestinians were detained in the course of the confrontations.

Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its medics provided treatment for at least an injury at Bab al-Amoud.

The current tensions are reminiscent of the 2021 May and Ramadan tensions over the Israeli settler takeover of Palestinian property in Sheik Jarrah and encroachments upon the mosque compound.

For many Palestinians in Jerusalem and across the occupied Palestinian territory, Ramadan is directly connected to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound houses both the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque and is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

Al-Aqsa is located in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territories that have been occupied by the Israeli military since 1967.

