One Day, 25 Soldiers – Resistance Roundup – Day 119

25 Israeli soldiers in total were killed or wounded on Friday alone, according to Palestinian Resistance sources in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades has announced that it has killed 15 Israeli soldiers from distance zero in the Jawazat area west of Gaza City.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades said that it had targeted an Israeli force composed of ten soldiers, taking shelter in a residential home in the city of Khan Yunis, declaring that all ten fell between dead and wounded.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

"We killed 15 occupation soldiers from zero distance, west of Gaza City." — Al-Qassam pic.twitter.com/GYVqMDEnF4 — Talha Ahmad (@talhaahmad967) February 2, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, setting it on fire, in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area, west of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Jawazat area in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully eliminated 15 Zionist soldiers from point-blank range in the Al-Jawazat area, west of Gaza City.” “Al-Qassam Brigades strike a gathering of occupation soldiers penetrating the universities area west of Gaza City with mortar shells.” “After their return from the battle lines north of Gaza City, our fighters confirmed that 3 Zionist Merkava tanks were ambushed and targeted with Al-Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosives.”

Qassam vs IDF in Tel al-Hawa, Gaza City: first fighter says, this one is for Sheikh Saleh, before striking an armoured bulldozer in honour of Saleh Arouri; Yassin strike vs tank; a D9 bulldozer hit from above; tank from above; burning tank after Yassin hit. [Qassam Brigades 31/1] pic.twitter.com/5D1USFfNhd — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 2, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“In a joint operation with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, we bombed the Fajjah military site with 107mm rockets. “We bombed, with 60mm mortar shells, a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the axis of advancement west of Khan Yunis. “Our fighters were able to target a Zionist force of 10 soldiers with a TPG shell, causing them to fall between dead and wounded.” “The force was holed up in a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions, soldiers in northern Palestine The operations that Hezbollah is carrying out against the Israeli occupation forces have proven to be highly detrimental to "Israel".#Lebanon https://t.co/hf5aVd2MhA — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 2, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM, on Friday, 02-02-2024, targeted the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the hills of Kafr Shuba and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in its vicinity with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building in the Avivim settlement, with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

