WATCH: Israeli Forces Injure Five Palestinians in Beit Dajan

Israeli forces regularly attack Palestinian weekly protests against illegal Jewish settlements. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces injured at least five Palestinians on Friday as they attacked the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Israeli occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at the protesters, injuring five of them, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, adding that two of the wounded were moved to hospital for medical treatment.

Prior to the clashes, Palestinians performed the weekly Friday prayer outdoors in the village before they started the march in protest of the illegal settlement activities and confiscation of Palestinian land, WAFA noted. The march later developed into a clash with the Israeli occupation army.

Over the past year, Palestinians have held weekly protests in the village as well in many other areas of the occupied West Bank, against Israel’s ongoing theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the illegal settlement construction and expansion.

