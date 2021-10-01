WATCH: Israeli Forces Injure Five Palestinians in Beit Dajan

Israeli forces injured at least five Palestinians on Friday as they attacked the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Israeli occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at the protesters, injuring five of them, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, adding that two of the wounded were moved to hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli forces fire a teargas canister towards Palestinian photojournalist, Abdullah Bahsh, while covering the weekly protests in the occupied West Bank village of Beit Dajan.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/XQHBfzZXLG — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 1, 2021

Prior to the clashes, Palestinians performed the weekly Friday prayer outdoors in the village before they started the march in protest of the illegal settlement activities and confiscation of Palestinian land, WAFA noted. The march later developed into a clash with the Israeli occupation army.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 5 Palestinians were injuried with rubber-coated metal bullets fired at them by the Israeli forces in Beit Dajan.https://t.co/XtqxjcEXQK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 1, 2021

Over the past year, Palestinians have held weekly protests in the village as well in many other areas of the occupied West Bank, against Israel’s ongoing theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the illegal settlement construction and expansion.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)