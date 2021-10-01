US ‘Strongly Condemns’ Jewish Settler Attacks on Palestinians near Hebron

The State Department on Thursday spoke out against a violent attack by extremist Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Al-Mufaqara, in the occupied West Bank, that injured at least 12 people, including a 3-year-old boy, Quds News Network reported.

“The US government strongly condemns the acts of settler violence that took place against Palestinians in villages near Hebron in the West Bank on September 28,” a State Department official said in a statement distributed to journalists who requested comment on the matter.

On Tuesday afternoon, scores of Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers, broke into several communities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Settlers attacked Palestinian residents and their homes, damaging several vehicles and solar panels, destroying crops, and uprooting dozens of trees, WAFA added.

At least 12 Palestinians were injured, including a three-year-old toddler who was injured in the head when a Jewish settler threw a stone at him while he was asleep inside his home, Haaretz reported.

(The Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)