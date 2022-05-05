WATCH: Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, Assault Palestinian Worshippers

Israeli forces stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday morning, injuring several Palestinian worshippers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, heavily-armed Israeli police violently dispersed Palestinian worshippers protesting renewed settler intrusions into the holy site, using tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets and injuring dozens.

#Israeli soldiers attack and arrest #Palestinian worshippers, including women and children, in Al-Aqsa Mosque, provoking further tensions in the holy site. (Video: Ramy Abdu) pic.twitter.com/M6P3n31Xnt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2022

Jewish settlers waved the Israeli flag at Alqatanin Gate, located on the western side of the site, and sang Israel’s national anthem.

Police scuffled with Palestinians barricading themselves within the site and attempted to force them, including journalists, out of the courtyards to make room for the intruders.

#Israeli soldiers fire tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at #Palestinian worshippers in the courtyards and prayer halls of Al #Aqsa. (Video: Muna Hawwa) pic.twitter.com/8RFLp6F20e — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2022

They also sealed off the Qibli prayer area within the mosque compound, denying worshippers access to it and causing damage to 800-year-old Salah Al-Din Minbar (pulpit), located inside the prayer area.

#Israeli soldiers raid Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning, injuring at least 12 #Palestinian worshippers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (Video: Days of #Palestine) pic.twitter.com/i0i1qVqOsZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2022

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound houses both the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque and is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)