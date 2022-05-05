WATCH: Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, Assault Palestinian Worshippers

Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday morning, injuring several Palestinian worshippers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA correspondent, heavily-armed Israeli police violently dispersed Palestinian worshippers protesting renewed settler intrusions into the holy site, using tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets and injuring dozens.

Jewish settlers waved the Israeli flag at Alqatanin Gate, located on the western side of the site, and sang Israel’s national anthem.

Police scuffled with Palestinians barricading themselves within the site and attempted to force them, including journalists, out of the courtyards to make room for the intruders.

They also sealed off the Qibli prayer area within the mosque compound, denying worshippers access to it and causing damage to 800-year-old Salah Al-Din Minbar (pulpit), located inside the prayer area.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound houses both the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque and is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

