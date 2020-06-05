‘No to Annexation; Yes to Resistance’: Gaza Commemorates Naksa Day (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Academics and community leaders in Gaza gathered in front of the United Nations headquarters in Gaza City to commemorate Naksa Day, the Arab defeat in the 1967 war, and the subsequent Israeli occupation of what remained of historic Palestine.

Protesters held placards and signs that vehemently rejected Israel’s planned illegal annexation of Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank, urging unity and resistance.

Meanwhile, popular activities were organized throughout the besieged Strip, where children flew kites carrying the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Naksa means the ‘letdown’. Like the term ‘Nakba’, which refers to the ‘catastrophic’ destruction of the Palestinian homeland at the hands of Zionist militias in 1948, Naksa too has been itched in the collective memory of Palestinians for decades.

I traveled throughout Gaza to give the readers of The Palestine Chronicle a glimpse of some of these activities.

(The Palestine Chronicle)