Palestinian Mayor of Sebastia Assaulted by Jewish Settlers While Saving Child

Jewish settlers attacked the Mayor of Sebastia, Mohammad Azem, as he tried to prevent them from beating and abducting a Palestinian child, reported Wafa news agency.

Azem told Wafa that dozens of Jewish settlers arrived at the town’s archeological site under the protection of Israeli soldiers and that while they were there, they attempted to kidnap a child.

Israeli settlers today assaulted the mayor of the northern West Bank town of Sebastia, Mohammad Azem, when he intervened to prevent the settler from abducting a child. pic.twitter.com/VmOAIbKhDn — Reeham Budier (@budier_reeham) April 6, 2021

He said he immediately intervened to help the child and prevented the settlers from taking him, adding that, as he was taking the child away, he was assaulted by several settlers. Israeli occupation forces stood by and did not intervene.

Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians are common, particularly by extreme right-wingers. They are rarely held to account by the occupation authorities. Indeed, in most cases, the settlers who harass and attack Palestinians are accompanied and protected by Israeli soldiers.

Jewish settlers have recently intensified their presence at the Palestinian archeological site as the army closes the area to Palestinian residents.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)