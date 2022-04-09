WATCH: Israeli Forces Storm Jenin Refugee Camp, Kill Palestinian

Israeli forces on Saturday morning killed a Palestinian young man and injured at least 10 others as they stormed the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health said that the Palestinian man, who was later identified as Ahmad Saadi, was shot with one bullet in the head and another in the chest and arrived dead at the hospital.

The Ministry added that 10 others were injured. Two of them were hit in the abdomen by live bullets and were admitted to surgery, while the others were reported in stable condition.

The Israeli army waged this morning a large-scale raid of the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, mainly targeting the residence of Raed Hazem, who attacked and killed three Israelis and injured others in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening before he was later shot and killed.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces surrounded the Hazem family house in the Jenin refugee camp and called on his family to come out of the house and turn themselves in.

Palestinians confronted the raiding forces, which opened machine gunfire at the Palestinians killing one and injuring the others.

The raid and confrontations are still ongoing by the reporting time.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)