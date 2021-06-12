Two Children Poisoned, 400 Trees Damaged as Settlers Spray Toxic Pesticides

Two Palestinian boys were intoxicated on Friday and about 400 grape trees were damaged due to pesticides sprayed by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of al-Khader, near Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Salah, a local anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that illegal settlers from a nearby Israeli settlement broke into a grape-planted orchard and sprayed the trees with pesticides, damaging about 400 trees belonging to a local Palestinian farmer, identified as Mohammad Mahmoud Salah.

Salah added two Palestinian children sustained suffocation as a result of involuntarily inhaling the smell of the pesticides, and were moved to hospital for medical treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)