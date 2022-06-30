WATCH: Israeli PM Bennett Says He Will Not Run in Upcoming Election

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announces that the government coalition will submit a bill to voluntarily dissolve itself.(Photo: video grab)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he will not be running in the upcoming election, news agencies reported.

“I leave behind a thriving, strong, and secure country,” he told reporters.

“We proved this year that people with very different opinions can work together,” he added, referring to his ideologically diverse eight-party governing coalition.

Bennett’s government coalition – which includes far-right Israeli parties and a Palestinian group – has constantly been on the verge of collapse.

On June 20, the Israeli government decided to dissolve itself and push for a new general election next October, the fifth in less than four years.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

