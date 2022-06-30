WATCH: Israeli PM Bennett Says He Will Not Run in Upcoming Election

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he will not be running in the upcoming election, news agencies reported.

“I leave behind a thriving, strong, and secure country,” he told reporters.

“We proved this year that people with very different opinions can work together,” he added, referring to his ideologically diverse eight-party governing coalition.

'I wish to let you know that I do not intend to run in the upcoming election,' Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said as the country heads toward its fifth election in less than four years https://t.co/KDTS5As4Gi pic.twitter.com/p3AVHQ5dKt — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2022

Bennett’s government coalition – which includes far-right Israeli parties and a Palestinian group – has constantly been on the verge of collapse.

On June 20, the Israeli government decided to dissolve itself and push for a new general election next October, the fifth in less than four years.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)