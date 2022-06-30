Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians on Thursday, in overnight raids across the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources said that Israeli forces rounded up a Palestinian after breaking into and searching his family house in Ni‘lin town, west of the city of Ramallah.

They also detained three others, including a former prisoner, from Abu Shukheidim village, northwest of the city.

From .@MiddleEastEye West Bank: Israeli soldiers assault Palestinians during house raids in Silwad

— PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) June 30, 2022

Special Israeli forces showed up at a house in the Am’ari refugee camp, south of al-Bireh city, muscled inside and detained another.

In the Salfit district, the sources confirmed a raid in Qarawat Bani Hassan town, northwest of the city, resulting in the detention of two others.

In the Nablus district, Jaser Abu-Amr, a former prisoner, said that Israeli troops surrounded his house, went inside, assaulted him, tampered with the contents of his house and seized some 1,600 shekels (some US$460) along with a Subaru vehicle belonging to the stone-cutting factory where he works.

In the Tulkarm district, the heavily-armed soldiers barged their way into Anabta town, east of the northern West Bank city, detained another and searched his family house, turning it upside down.

Israeli occupation forces arrest 12 Palestinians in multiple dawn raids across the West Bank.

In the Jenin district, a convoy of army vehicles stormed Arraba town, south of the northern West Bank city, where the soldiers forcibly entered a house, conducted a thorough search and eventually re-arrested a former prisoner.

In the Bethlehem district, the soldiers conducted a similar raid in Aida refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city, leading to the detention of two others.

Elsewhere in the southern West Bank, Israeli soldiers surrounded a house in the Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, broke inside, conducted a thorough search and detained another.

In Jerusalem, police detained two of the Waqf-appointed guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and assaulted them in the vicinity of the Gate of Faisal.

Israeli army forces detained 20 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center posted video footage showing two children, including a toddler, crying inside their parents’ vehicle after Israeli police arrested their father and mother last night in the colonial commercial area of Talpiot, built on Palestinian land of Baqaa and Beit Safafa.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)