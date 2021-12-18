WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Beat, Arrest Palestinian Elderly Woman in Hebron

December 18, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A Palestinian elderly woman was beaten and detained by Israeli soldiers in Hebron. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli soldiers on Saturday beat and detained a Palestinian elderly woman in the Israeli-army controlled part of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers, stationed near the Ibrahimi Mosque, violently beat the woman – identified as 65-years-old from the Hebron-district town of Idna – causing her to faint. They also detained her, preventing a local ambulance from reaching her to provide her with medical assistance.

Israeli authorities claimed the woman attempted a stabbing attack, but this version was not verified by Palestinian sources.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*