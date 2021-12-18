WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Beat, Arrest Palestinian Elderly Woman in Hebron

Israeli soldiers on Saturday beat and detained a Palestinian elderly woman in the Israeli-army controlled part of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces detained an elderly Palestinian woman after assaulted her near Al Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, for allegedly stabbing Israeli settler. pic.twitter.com/pI0RuIoMUN — Palestinian voices (@pvgaza) December 18, 2021

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers, stationed near the Ibrahimi Mosque, violently beat the woman – identified as 65-years-old from the Hebron-district town of Idna – causing her to faint. They also detained her, preventing a local ambulance from reaching her to provide her with medical assistance.

Israeli authorities claimed the woman attempted a stabbing attack, but this version was not verified by Palestinian sources.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)