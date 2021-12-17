Introducing ‘Mr. Robot’: A Gaza Teacher Dazzles His Students with His Latest Invention

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Hassan Al-Razi, a 26-year-old teacher from the besieged Gaza Strip, created a homemade robot named ‘Mr. Robot’, to help him teach students in his classroom.

‘‘Mr. Robot’ is the first similar prototype in Palestine. The idea stems from the policy adopted by the Modern Basma School in which Al-Razi works, which attaches particular emphasis to technological development in the educational system.

“Moving away from the traditional method of education was my main concern,” Al-Razi told The Palestine Chronicle, adding that he aimed “at keeping up with global development, as well as meeting the objectives of the Modern Basma School”.

Al-Razi explained that ‘Mr. Robot’ will be integrated into a number of other educational fields.

Despite the difficulties Al-Razi experiences in obtaining specific parts to finalize his projects, such as routers, transmitters and receivers – due to the Israeli blockade on Gaza – he is determined to share this technology and integrate it in other schools throughout the Gaza Strip.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)