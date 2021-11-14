WATCH: Jewish Settler Shoots, Injures Palestinian near Jerusalem

A Palestinian young man sustained injuries from gunfire on Saturday after he was shot by a Jewish settler in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras Al-Amud, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, broke into the neighborhood and that one of the settlers, who was armed with a rifle, opened gunfire at Palestinian civilians, injuring one of them in his hand.

Footage released today documents the moment when a mob of Israeli settlers stormed the neighborhood of Ras al-Amud in occupied #Jerusalem and hurled stones at Palestinian civilians. At least three injuries were reported among the local residents. pic.twitter.com/6FUlPVjABn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 14, 2021

The wounded young man was moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the meantime, illegal Jewish settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles at the Za’tara checkpoint, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. No injuries were reported.

Over the past two months, Jewish settlers have committed violent daily attacks against Palestinian communities and civilians.

Settler violence and vandalism in the occupied territories is almost a daily occurrence, and attacks by settlers are rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)