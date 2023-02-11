WATCH: Jewish Settlers Critically Injure Palestinian Man near Salfit

February 11, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Yotam Ronen, via Activestills.org)

A young Palestinian man was shot and critically injured on Saturday by illegal Jewish settlers in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and opened gunfire at them on the northern outskirts of the town, injuring them with a gunshot in the head.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Israeli settler violence is commonplace in the occupied West Bank and is never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Attacks by settlers against Palestinians have intensified during the last few months, with the Israeli occupation army turning a blind eye to the violence spree and providing the settlers with protection.

(WAFA, PC)

