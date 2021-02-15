Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Bus near Nablus

A number of Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian bus on Sunday evening, smashing its windows. The bus got lost while driving in the village of ‘Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, according to local sources.

Head of ‘Asira al-Qibliya village council, Hafeth Saleh, told WAFA that the bus driver lost his way while driving in the village, to find himself at the outskirts of the village, where he was surprised by the settlers’ attack.

No injuries were reported.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)