Saudi Arabia Says No to Normalization with Israel without Palestinian State

Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel until the establishment of a state for Palestinians, the kingdom’s top diplomat has said, according to news agencies.

The comments by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed normalization with Saudi Arabia in talks with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on Thursday.

“True normalization and true stability will only come through giving the Palestinians a state,” Prince Faisal told Bloomberg at the summit.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is a close partner of the US but it has repeatedly refused to normalize ties with US-ally Israel due to its occupation of Palestinian territories.

The US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 saw the kingdom’s neighbors – the UAE and Bahrain – establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

The deals were widely rejected by Arabs who saw them as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

