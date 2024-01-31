Handcuffed and Executed – 30 Bodies Found in Northern Gaza School (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A total of 30 bodies of Palestinians have been discovered on the grounds of a school in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

The bodies were reportedly found on Wednesday in body bags, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed “the discovery of the bodies of 30 martyrs inside one of the schools that was besieged by the occupation.”

“They were handcuffed and blindfolded, that is, they were under arrest, which is a clear indication that the occupation carried out a field execution against them,” the statement said.

The organization said data indicates that executions are increasing in Gaza, based on “testimonies of detainees who were released.”

It said Israel’s “insistence on keeping Gaza detainees under enforced disappearance has one explanation, which is that there is a decision to single them out, with the aim of carrying out more crimes against them in secret.”

🚨 30 bodies left in plastic body bags were discovered in the Khalifa bin Zayed school in Beit Lahia in the northern #Gaza Strip following the Israeli army withdrawal. Their hands were tied behind their backs, their eyes covered with cloth, and their bodies concealed in zip-up… pic.twitter.com/Wr05NQRTnX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2024

The organization also stressed that Israel “refuses to provide human rights institutions, including the relevant international and Palestinian ones, with any information regarding their fate. And their places of detention to this day, including the martyrs from Gaza.”

According to the prisoners’ organization, the Israeli Knesset “recently approved the entry into force of regulations that deprive Gaza detainees of meeting with a lawyer for another four months.”

Mass Grave for Exhumed Bodies

The horrific discovery in northern Gaza comes a day after more than 100 Palestinian bodies that were exhumed and stolen by Israeli forces from various areas in the Gaza Strip were returned. They were buried in a mass grave in the southern city of Rafah.

Some of the unidentified bodies, which were in a state of decomposition, had been returned via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The report states that “according to medical sources, inspection of some of the bodies showed that the occupation had stolen organs from some of them.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,949 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)