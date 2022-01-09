WATCH: Jewish Settlers Run over Sheep, Kill Three, near Ramallah

A group of Jewish settlers killed three sheep belonging to a Palestinian shepherd in the village of Al-Mughayir, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Dadl Abu-Alia told WAFA that he was grazing his herd of sheep near the village when a group of Jewish settlers broke into the area and rammed their vehicle into the herd, killing three of his sheep and injuring another three.

Israeli settlers run over number of sheep northern Ramallah, Palestine. pic.twitter.com/xXxJBXJuWl — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) January 9, 2022

This was the second attack by Jewish settlers targeting his sheep. A few months ago, a group of illegal Jewish settlers poisoned 15 sheep and stole another 25.

Violence and vandalism by illegal Jewish settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank and are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)