WATCH: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Israel, Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US President Donald Trump has arguably been the most staunch supporter of the state of Israel than any other US president since the launch of the so-called peace process in the early 1990s. Now that Trump is defeated, a new administration will soon be formed.

President-elect Joe Biden and his vice-president Kamala Harris are busy formulating their political vision at home and abroad. One of the most contentious foreign policy issues that they are expected to quickly deal with is that of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The Palestine Chronicle composed a short video reflecting the views of both Biden and Harris on Israel, Palestine, Hamas, Iran, and other related issues in the Middle East.

(The Palestine Chronicle)