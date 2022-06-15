WATCH: PA Security Forces Target An-Najah University Students with Live Bullets

The Palestinian Authority security forces on Tuesday targeted students at the campus of An-Najah National University with live bullets, injuring several of them, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to Safa, the PA security “violently dispersed a peaceful student protest organized against the university’s policies and used live ammunition to carry out the mission.”

Footage of violence that took place yesterday between Palestinian security forces with Fatah related student body members and students affiliated with the Islamic movement from Hamas at the An-Najah National University in Shchem. pic.twitter.com/sSZWnp8TRI — Chaim (@ChaimSmierc) June 15, 2022

Safa added that the PA security services and the university’s security detained 30 female students on campus and beat them.

Medical sources reported that four students were wounded and rushed to hospitals for treatment, including one who sustained wounds to the head.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer were also beaten by the university guards and removed from the university.

