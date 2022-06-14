Israelis Policing Streets of London: Palestinian Residents Demand Answers

A recent collaboration between Israeli and Hackney police took place on the streets of London. (Photo: via Hackney Police TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians living in the London Borough of Hackney called for an immediate investigation into why a recent collaboration between Israeli and Hackney police took place on the streets of London.

In a letter posted on Twitter on Tuesday, a group of Palestinians living in Hackney wrote to “demand urgent action”.

“On May 20, 2022”, the letter reads, “Hackney police issued a tweet celebrating a visit from a delegation from the Israeli police, including their participation in a street patrol.”

The visit, which took place just a few days after the Israeli army murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, outraged the Palestinian community living there.

“These actions by the Israeli Police, whilst horrifying, are sadly not exceptional,” the letter continued. “Instead they are part and parcel of its role within the Israeli colonial regime”.

“Our young people should be able to go to school without fear of physical assault, workers should be able to go to work without fear of being detained and deported, and we, as Palestinian, should be free to live in our Borough without being confronted with representatives of the regime responsible for forcibly expelling, killing, beating and injuring our friends and family in Palestine”.

On June 9, Hackney Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized a vigil outside Stoke Newington Police Station to protest against the Israeli police patrol through the streets of the borough and the escalating police violence in Hackney.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

