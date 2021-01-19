WATCH: Palestine Beat Kuwait 1-0 in International Friendly

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine National Football Team achieved an historic victory against the Kuwait National Football Team on Monday, January 18, for the first time in 19 years.

Palestine hopes that its victory, in this international friendly, will finally place it on the right course ahead of its upcoming second round fixture in the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Palestine is currently 102 in the ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

The Palestinian team managed to clinch its precious victory despite the fact that the entire team consisted of local players, as none of Palestine’s international players were able to participate.

The Palestinian goal was scored by Sameh Marabaa in minute 72, and despite intense Kuwaiti pressure, the reputable Arab team could not achieve an equalizer, thanks to the strong Palestinian defense, but especially the dedication of the Palestinian goalkeeper.

“The Palestinian team pulled off a convincing victory even with the absence of top players like Nazmi Albadawi and Mahmoud Eid,” Sammy Mohammed, a Palestinian sports commentator told the Palestine Chronicle.

“The goal itself is a beautiful finish by Sameh Marabaa, but it is also important to appreciate the succession of intricate passes that led to the great ball in by Musab Battar,” he added.

“The Fedayeen”, the nickname of the Palestine national team, are managed by Algerian coach Noureddine Ould Ali, who is readying the Palestinian squad for their next game against Singapore scheduled for March 25. Palestine must win the Singapore match to be able to move to the third position within the Asian Cup’s fourth group.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is preparing for its next match against Australia in the city of Perth, followed by another against Jordan, in Kuwait on March 25 and 30 respectively.

These are the video highlights of the Kuwait-Palestine match.

(The Palestine Chronicle)