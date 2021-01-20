Israeli Army Shell Strikes Gaza Home, Injures Palestinian Man (PHOTOS)

A Palestinian man was injured last tonight by shrapnel from an artillery shell fired by Israeli occupation forces at a site in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An artillery shell fired by an Israeli tank stationed behind the common borders with Gaza hit a house in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip injuring one resident who was transferred to a hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

A medical source told WAFA that the shrapnel hit the man in the leg and he was reported in stable condition.

Israeli tanks also targeted locations east of Gaza City, as well as east of Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, and a site east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli artillery also fired at least one shell towards a site northwest of the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, destroying it and setting it on fire.

The strike caused damage to some homes near the targeted sites.

Israeli warplanes yesterday attacked several sites in the Rafah and Khan Younis governorates in the south of the Gaza Strip without causing any casualties.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)