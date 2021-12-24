WATCH: Palestinian Elderly Killed in Settler Car-Ramming near Ramallah

Ghadir Anis Abdullah Fuqaha was killed in a car-ramming attack near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Jewish settler rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian elderly at the entrance of Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday killing her, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that the Jewish settler rammed his car into Ghadir Anis Abdullah Fuqaha while the latter was at the entrance of the town, instantly killing her. The assailant fled the scene.

In a post on the official Facebook page of Sinjil Municipality, mayor Hazem Tawafsha said that 63-year-old Fuqaha was with her husband at the town entrance, waiting for a taxi, when the settler rammed his car into her before speeding away in a deliberate hit and run attack.

Israeli police usually treat such attacks as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the ramming attacks were deliberate.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

