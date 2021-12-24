WATCH: Palestinian Elderly Killed in Settler Car-Ramming near Ramallah

A Jewish settler rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian elderly at the entrance of Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday killing her, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that the Jewish settler rammed his car into Ghadir Anis Abdullah Fuqaha while the latter was at the entrance of the town, instantly killing her. The assailant fled the scene.

vpalestinet: An elderly Palestinian woman was killed after an extremist Israeli settler ran over her by his car and fled the scene, near Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday morning.#FreePalestine #ICC4Israel #BDS pic.twitter.com/vxs7ecaN9b — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) December 24, 2021

In a post on the official Facebook page of Sinjil Municipality, mayor Hazem Tawafsha said that 63-year-old Fuqaha was with her husband at the town entrance, waiting for a taxi, when the settler rammed his car into her before speeding away in a deliberate hit and run attack.

On Friday morning, an elderly Palestinian woman was killed who was rammed by an Israeli settler vehicle at the entrance of Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah.https://t.co/dvdhZObjro — You First Gaza (@gazayoufirst) December 24, 2021

Enas was instantly killed and Tulin sustained a very serious injury and is now struggling with a life-long disability.

Israeli police usually treat such attacks as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the ramming attacks were deliberate.

An elderly Palestinian woman was killed after an extremist Israeli settler ran over her by his car and fled the scene, near Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah, on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/rMHQYvSyCM — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) December 24, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)