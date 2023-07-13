Watch the Moment a Palestinian Child Tried to Hug Her Handcuffed Palestinian Father

July 13, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Ramzi Abbasi and his daughter outside the court room. (Photo: Social media video grab)

When the little daughter of Palestinian political activist, Ramzi Abbasi tried to hug him before his scheduled court appearance, the Israeli soldiers dragged the shackled father and hurried away.

Abbasi is a famous Palestinian athlete who has scaled some of the world’s highest mountains.

He has been held since April 02, 2023, without charge, according to Israel’s so-called ‘administrative detention.”

Administrative detention is the go-to Israeli law which allows Tel Aviv to hold Palestinian activists, sometime for years without formal charges.

Hundreds of Palestinian activists are currently held under this law, which is considered illegal under international law.

On July 12, Abbasi was handcuffed and taken to another court hearing, in which neither he nor his attorney was allowed to learn of the charges, if any.

His little daughter saw her father in the hallway of the court and charged to hug him, only to be pushed away by the soldiers.

Remaining composed, the father uttered words of encouragement to his daughter while maintaining a smile.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

