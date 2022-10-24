Israeli Court Rejects Early Release of Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner

The Israeli District Court in Lydda rejected on Sunday an appeal for the early release of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, despite the critical deterioration in his health condition, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said the court session was held in his absence due to Abu Hamid’s critical health condition, and that he was even unable to attend the session remotely.

The appeal was made on Sunday despite several rejections by the Israeli authorities to free Abu Hamid, who is believed to be close to death as a result of advanced levels of cancer resulting from Israeli medical negligence.

The Prisoner’s Society said last week that recent medical reports indicate the continuous and rapid deterioration of Abu Hamid’s health condition after the doctors decided to stop his chemotherapy.

Abu Hamid had recently contracted pneumonia, which prompted his transfer to the hospital, but he was later brought back to Ramla prison.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)