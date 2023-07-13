Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians, Including Woman, in Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday detained 15 Palestinians from several areas in the occupied West Bank, including a former prisoner and a woman, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Tubas, near Nablus, Israeli forces detained a former Palestinian prisoner, while in Bethlehem, two Palestinians, including a woman, were arrested.

Five Palestinians were detained from the Ramallah district.

Additionally, the Isreali occupation soldiers detained one Palestinian from Jerusalem, and six others from Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC)