WATCH: Why Is China More Critical of Israel than Europe?

The visit by a far-right Israeli government minister to the third-holiest site in Islam has caused an international outcry.

However, the European Union’s response has remained curiously muted.

The Palestinian leadership denounced Itamar Ben-Gvir for “deliberate and unprecedented provocation” at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Arab allies including the UAE and Egypt backed calls for action at the United Nations, Turkiye, and even more notably China.

But the question is where’s Europe?

TRT host David Foster discusses this topic with Ramzy Baroud, Palestinian journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle; Nasim Ahmed Political Analyst at Middle East Monitor; Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics; and Guy Burton, analyst at the Brussels School of Governance.

(TRT World)