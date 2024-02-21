‘We Should Kill Them All’ – US Congressman on Children Being Killed in Gaza (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pressed for a response on US tax money funding the bombing of children in the Gaza Strip, US Congressman, Andy Ogles, was recorded on video as saying ‘I think we should kill them all.”

A US congressman’s statement “I think we should kill them all” in reaction to concerns raised about child casualties in Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, has sparked outrage.

In a widely-shared video, Andy Ogles is seen walking through the US Capitol accompanied by a group of people who press him on the situation in Gaza.

“I’ve seen the footage of shredded children’s bodies,” a woman told Ogles. “And that’s my taxpayer dollars that are going to bomb those kids.”

"I think we should kill them all." -Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) on Palestinians in Gazapic.twitter.com/fu1YkS5DVg — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) February 21, 2024

“So, I think we should kill them all,” replied Ogles, reportedly adding “If that makes you feel better.”

The woman responded, “Do you have a heart? Do you have a family?”

“Hamas and the Palestinians have been attacking Israel for 20 years. It is time to ‘Pay the Piper,’” Ogles replied.

The group continued to press him saying ‘Israel has been attacking Palestine,” and “Israel is an occupier.”

“Your naivety doesn’t make it the truth,” Ogles responded.

The group pursued him further saying ‘There’s a genocide happening right now,”; “They’re starving women and children. How is that going after Hamas?”; “They’ve killed over 300 health care workers. Shame on you!”; and “How is turning off water and power on pregnant women going after Hamas?”

Another was heard shouting “AIPAC zombie!”

‘Death to Hamas’

Ogles is then seen turning around to face the group and states: “Death to Hamas!”

The group was relentless and continued to question him, with one person heard saying: “How is sniping Christian women in churches going after Hamas?”, and “Isn’t that a war crime?”

“War Criminal!” the person added.

It is not clear who the persons were to confront Ogles.

Ogles was reportedly among the 212 House Republicans who voted in November to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib due to her criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

A social media user commented on X that, “The ‘best’ part about this is the ‘we’. This isn’t the first time I have heard this ‘we’ in regard to Gaza from US government officials.”

Another commented, “This can’t be ignored, he must face the consequences.”

Yet another described his comment as “an accessory to murder and infanticide – unseat him now!”

More Than 29,300 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7,

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)