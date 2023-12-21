We Will Assassinate Hamas Leaders – Israeli Foreign Minister

Israeli FM Eli Cohen threatened to assassinate Hamas Leaders. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Elli Cohen threatened to assassinate Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal, the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday that his country will work to eliminate Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal, the leaders of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

 “We will work to eliminate Mashal and Haniyeh, and they will not die a natural death,”  Cohen said in an interview with Israeli Channel 13.

Haniyeh is the head of Hamas’ political bureau while Meshaal is the head of the movement abroad.

Member of Hamas’ political bureau  Izzat al-Risheq said in a statement on Thursday that Cohen’s threat to assassinate Haniyeh and Meshaal are “shameless remarks” and an expression of Israel’s frustration.

The threat shows that the enemy is bewildered by its defeats against al-Qassam battalions, he said.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women, and 52,600 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

