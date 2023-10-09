War on Gaza: Hundreds Killed, Thousands Wounded – LIVE BLOG

Thousands of people were killed and wounded on both Palestinian and Israeli Sides as Al-Aqsa Flood operation escalated.
Occupied Palestine woke up on Saturday, October 7, to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements.
Sources in the Resistance say that the well-coordinated attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers’ violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children.
Here are the latest updates:
Monday, October 9, 2:25 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli media: 12 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel
Monday, October 9, 2:14 pm (GMT +3)
UN Special Rapporteur: Palestinians live under violent military occupation. There should be no settlements.
Military violence will not generate peace and international legitimacy must be restored.
Monday, October 9, 2:00 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli Army radio: Israeli death toll rises to 800
Hamas fighters are still infiltrating Israel to carry out attacks
Monday, October 9, 1:40 pm (GMT +3)
Al-Qassam spokesman said that the Israeli occupation’s bombing of Gaza led to the killing of 4 enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captives.
Monday, October 9, 1:40 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli bombed a market in the Jabaliya refugee camp, killing at least 50 Palestinians
Monday, October 9, 1:15 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant described the Palestinians as “human animals” and said they would act accordingly.
Monday, October 9, 1:00 pm (GMT +3)
AJA: The Al-Qassam Brigades said that they bombed Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with missile salvos in response to the bombing of civilian homes in the Gaza Strip, revealing that they launched a major missile strike on Ashdod and Ashkelon with 120 missiles.
Israeli Army Radio: A missile fired from the Gaza Strip had landed on Route 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Al Jazeera’s correspondent: Sirens were sounding in and around Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, while the Israeli army said that sirens were sounding in various parts of Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Israeli ambulance: At least 3 Israelis were injured in Ashkelon as a result of a missile attack, and one person was seriously injured as a result of a missile falling in Ashdod.
Monday, October 9, 12:30 pm (GMT +3)
AJA: The Israeli army called 30,000 reserve soldiers.
In response to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Israeli army launched Operation Iron Swords, and continues to launch intensive raids on many areas in the Gaza Strip.
Monday, October 9, 12:30 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant: We have given orders to impose a complete siege on Gaza: No electricity, no water, no fuel.
Monday, October 9, 12:30 pm (GMT +3)
Scores dead as Israel bombs crowded neighborhood and market in the Tarnas area in the Jabaliya refugee camp.
Monday, October 9, 12:10 pm (GMT +3)
Israeli Army Radio: Massive explosions were heard in the city of Tel Aviv.
Al Qassam Brigades confirms throwing rockets at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as a response to the Israeli bombing of civilian homes in Gaza.
Monday, October 9, 12:010 pm (GMT +3)
Al Qassam Brigades confirms throwing rockets at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as a response to the Israeli bombing of civilian homes in Gaza.
Monday, October 9, 12:00 pm (GMT +3)
Health Ministry in Gaza: The number of Palestinians killed has increased to 510 and those injured to 2,751.
Monday, October 9, 11:30 am (GMT +3)
The Al-Qassam Brigades revealed for the first time that it had brought into service a locally manufactured ‘Mutabar 1’ air defense system.
Monday, October 9, 10:55 am (GMT +3)
Health Ministry in Gaza: The number of Palestinians killed has increased to 493 and those injured to 2,751.
United Nations: 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the start of the recent escalation.
Monday, October 9, 10:40 am (GMT +3)
Maariv: Israeli military reinforcements along the border with Gaza.
Monday, October 9, 10:10 am (GMT +3)
Israeli radio, citing an influential source in the Israeli government: The number of Israeli casualties is unbelievable, difficult to fathom and it is much larger than what has been announced.
Monday, October 9, 10:00 am (GMT +3)
Gaza authorities: The Israeli military has carried out massacres against 15 families throughout the Gaza Strip, by targeting their homes directly.
Monday, October 9, 9:50 am (GMT +3)
Palestinian Ministry of Health: Number of Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli aggression of Gaza increased to 436, and 2,000 were wounded.
Monday, October 9, 8:30 am (GMT +3)
Xinhua: A Hamas leader told Qatar he is not against the idea of a prisoner exchange that secures the release of all Palestinian female prisoners. It also reported that Qatar is working to achieve a rapid prisoner exchange between Israel and the Gaza Resistance.
Monday, October 9, 8:00 am (GMT +3)
Israeli media: Reports indicate that fighting between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli military continues in the Sderot region and that many Israelis are taken hostage.
Monday, October 9, 7:30 am (GMT +3)
Israeli military: Dozens of Palestinian fighters are still inside Israel, and fighting is ongoing in 7 to 8 different positions at the Gaza-Israel border region.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
