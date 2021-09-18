West Bank: Israeli Forces Wound Hundreds at Anti-Settlement Protests (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday wounded 217 Palestinians protesting against illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) disclosed in a statement.

The PRCS revealed that 217 protesters were injured, including 35 shot by rubber-coated metal bullets and 182 subjected to suffocation after inhaling tear gas.

Eyewitnesses told reporters that fierce clashes broke out on Friday afternoon between dozens of protesters and Israeli soldiers in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

"This model of resistance merits its own headlines. It is relentless, communal, and unabashed." #SaveBeita Read more about Beita's Mountain Defenders and Palestinian rough resistance in @m7mdkurd's article.https://t.co/0LdUeYuvR9 — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah USCPR (@USCPR_) September 18, 2021

Clashes in Beita have been ongoing for almost four months in protest against establishing a settlement outpost on lands owned by the villagers.

On Friday, the protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Scenes from the confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths who held a protest in the village of #Beita in protest of Israel's construction of a colonial outpost on Sabih Mountain, yesterday#FreePalestine#SaveBeita pic.twitter.com/Pf9Gcch6Q0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Al-Mughayyir, a village east of Ramallah, in protest against Israel’s settlement expansion.

Marzouq Abu N’iem, the head of the village, told reporters that the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at a peaceful demonstration rejecting the closure of the entrance to the village.

Israeli forces brutally assault a Palestinian peace activist at a protest against land theft in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/VZbTSNHogg — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) September 17, 2021

Palestinian security sources said that similar protests and clashes broke out near the cities of Qalqilya and Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the West Bank, adding that several Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “the brutal Israeli army repression of peaceful protests and demonstrations to reject Israeli settlement in the West Bank.”

“The Israeli army practices against the Palestinian protesters violate international law,” the ministry stated, adding: “The silence of the international community encourages Israel to carry on with these practices.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)