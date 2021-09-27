Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Waving Israeli Flag

Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Monday and waved the Israeli flag around the Islamic site, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Jordan’s Department of Islamic Endowments, which has legal custodianship over Al-Aqsa, Jewish settlers stormed through the Mughrabi Gate Monday morning, protected by Israeli occupation forces.

Flag-waving Israeli settler storms Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem https://t.co/PfOmToIa4p pic.twitter.com/uHXcYniJRq — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 27, 2021

In footage captured during the incident, one of the settlers could be seen waving the Israeli flag, which has apparently not been done in previous incursions, MEMO added.

Whenever illegal settlers break into the mosque compound, Muslims are forbidden to pray there. Such incursions have been going on for weeks, but especially over the past few days, when more than one thousand settlers have been involved, according to MEMO.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, condemned the settlers’ invasion of the holy site. “(Israel) will not reap anything but loss and regret from its foolishness,” MEMO reported its Jerusalem spokesman Muhammad Hamadeh as saying.

Director of the Islamic endowments department in Jerusalem, Azzam al-Khatib: The occupation has turned Al-Aqsa Mosque into a military barracks. The situation is very bad inside, stormings are massive and there is a complete desecration of the Mosque.#NewPress_en — NewPress (@NewPress_en) September 27, 2021

Hamadeh warned Tel Aviv and the settlers that if they continue their “attempts to impose the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” then they will suffer the “flames of response and resistance from all of Palestine.”

In July, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered Israeli forces to provide protection and support to Jewish settlers storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in an “orderly and safe” manner, giving official state backing to such incidents.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)