West Bank under Fire – Two Palestinians Killed, General Strike Declared, Settler Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the shooting, Israeli forces deployed additional troops to the area and initiated search operations in neighboring Palestinian homes.

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire on Sunday at the Beit Einun intersection, northeast of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, the two youths succumbed to their wounds, and Israeli occupation forces are currently withholding their bodies.

Israeli military radio stated that the soldiers shot two Palestinians after they allegedly attempted to stab them north of Hebron.

HEBRON, Sunday, April 21, 2024 – Two Palestinian young men were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces this morning at the entrance of the village of Beit Einoun, northeast of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. ارتقاء شابين برصاص الجيش الاسرائيلي قرب بيت عينون في الخليل pic.twitter.com/Jd9JsT868K — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 21, 2024

Despite claims by the Israeli army that one of the youths was involved in a stabbing attempt, Al-Jazeera reported that he had been apprehended prior to the incident.

Following the shooting, Israeli forces deployed additional troops to the area and initiated search operations in neighboring Palestinian homes in the town of Sa’ir.

General Strike

Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank observed a general strike to mourn the victims of the three-day military raid in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, where at least 14 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces.

The strike paralyzed various aspects of daily life, with schools, universities, and shops shuttered.

The city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank observes a general strike in protest of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, today. pic.twitter.com/aLVtLJqN88 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2024

Public transportation services were suspended, and factories closed their doors in solidarity with the victims.

The strike was called by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Settler Injured

Meanwhile, an illegal Jewish settler sustained injuries from an explosive device blast near the Kochav Hashahar settlement, close to Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

Footage widely circulated online shows the device detonating as the settler attempted to remove a Palestinian flag from the roadside.

Israeli media published a footage documenting the moment when an explosive device detonated on a settler as he attempted to remove a Palestinian flag in a settlement, northeast of #Ramallah near Al-Mughayyir. pic.twitter.com/2n6PmM4ZAf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

Israeli forces conducted raids in several locations, including Surda and Dura, and detained several Palestinians in Bethlehem.

In parallel with the war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll in the West Bank has reached 483 since October 7.

(The Palestine Chronicle)