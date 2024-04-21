West Bank under Fire – Two Palestinians Killed, General Strike Declared, Settler Injured

April 21, 2024 Blog, News, Videos
A general strike was observed in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm. (Photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire on Sunday at the Beit Einun intersection, northeast of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. 

According to WAFA, the two youths succumbed to their wounds, and Israeli occupation forces are currently withholding their bodies.

Israeli military radio stated that the soldiers shot two Palestinians after they allegedly attempted to stab them north of Hebron.

Despite claims by the Israeli army that one of the youths was involved in a stabbing attempt, Al-Jazeera reported that he had been apprehended prior to the incident.

Following the shooting, Israeli forces deployed additional troops to the area and initiated search operations in neighboring Palestinian homes in the town of Sa’ir.

General Strike

Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank observed a general strike to mourn the victims of the three-day military raid in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, where at least 14 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces.

The strike paralyzed various aspects of daily life, with schools, universities, and shops shuttered. 

Public transportation services were suspended, and factories closed their doors in solidarity with the victims. 

The strike was called by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Settler Injured

Meanwhile, an illegal Jewish settler sustained injuries from an explosive device blast near the Kochav Hashahar settlement, close to Ramallah, in the central West Bank. 

Footage widely circulated online shows the device detonating as the settler attempted to remove a Palestinian flag from the roadside.

Israeli forces conducted raids in several locations, including Surda and Dura, and detained several Palestinians in Bethlehem.

In parallel with the war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll in the West Bank has reached 483 since October 7.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

