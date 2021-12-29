WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack School, Beat Teachers near Bethlehem

Israeli forces on Wednesday attacked the staff and students of a school in Tuqu‘ town, east of Bethlehem city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said that a number of Israeli soldiers attempted to break into the campus of Tuqu‘ Secondary Boys School when they were stopped by the school staff.

Israeli soldiers assaulted the teachers and students of Tuqu secondary school in Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/ezVM3oLCms — Ahmed Shameya (@Ahmedwsh95) December 29, 2021

Following a scuffle with the staff for preventing them from breaking into the school campus, the soldiers beat the teachers with rifle butts.

The school principal and a teacher were left with bruises on their bodies and faces.

The soldiers fired tear gas and concussion bombs inside the school, causing suffocation cases among dozens of students and staff.

The Ministry pointed that Tuqu‘ schools are a frequent target of Israeli military assaults, including opening gunfire towards the schools, obstructing students’ access to them and heavy military deployments in the surrounding area.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of the right to education and development.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)