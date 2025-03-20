WHO Warns ‘Millions of Lives at Risk’ as Israel Resumes Genocidal Assault on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on a UN facility in Gaza killed one staff member and injured five others.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the “resumption of hostilities” in the Gaza Strip puts “millions of lives at risk again” and urged an immediate return to a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a UN facility in Gaza, killing one staff member and injuring five others, some seriously.

“Today we lost one of our own. My heartfelt condolences to UNOPS for the death of their colleague,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusTedros said on X, referring to the UN Office for Project Services.

“This incident follows strikes that have killed hundreds of people, including children,” Tedros said.

“We call for the immediate resumption of the ceasefire, for the release of all hostages, and for the protection of humanitarian workers and civilians,” he added.

UNOPS confirmed earlier that one of its staff members was killed in a detonation in Deir al Balah.

‘Shocked and Devastated’

In a statement, UNOPS chief Jorge Moreira da Silva said: “I’m shocked, I’m shocked and devastated by this tragic news.”

Da Silva said he visited Gaza three weeks ago and engaged with his team who showed “absolute dedication.”

“They and other UN workers and premises should never be targeted,” he stressed.

During a press conference in Brussels, da Silva said “UN personnel and its premises must be protected by all sides.”

He emphasized that the “civilian population relies on the UN for lifesaving assistance, they are an essential lifeline at the time of utter tragedy and devastation.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said he was “horrified by the death and critical injuries” of the workers.

“I condemn all attacks against UN personnel and call for a full investigation,” Guterres stated.

Renewed Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

