China Urges Israel to Renounce ‘Obsession’ with Force in Gaza

China strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for an immediate ceasefire, and demands Israel uphold its obligations as an occupying power.

China has strongly condemned renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza, expressing regret over the “harm done to the hard-won ceasefire” and urging Tel Aviv “to renounce its obsession with the use of force” in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Beijing “is gravely concerned about Israel’s resumption of hostilities in Gaza,” China’s envoy to the UN Fu Cong, told the Security Council on Tuesday. “We strongly condemn this,” read a transcript of Fu’s statement to the Council.

Algeria and Somalia initiated the meeting after Israel broke the ceasefire in Gaza, launching airstrikes that killed more than 400 people on Tuesday.

Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Palestinian resistance group Hamas on January 19 but suddenly violated the truce by resuming attacks, despite ongoing talks to extend the agreement.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, resumed its military campaign on March 2, cutting off humanitarian aid and power supplies to Gaza. The ceasefire had brought “a long-awaited respite” to people in Gaza, Fu noted.

“In spite of the strong calls from the international community to extend the Gaza ceasefire and the strong desire of the Gaza population for the resumption of peace and tranquility, the situation has moved in the opposite direction,” he said.

The situation in the Middle East has taken a “dangerous turn,” Fu warned, arguing that international law and order are being “violated and undermined, with the law of the jungle prevailing.”

Calling for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, he said: “We strongly urge the abandonment of the logic of supremacy of force. Military means is not the way to solve the Palestinian-Israeli issue.”

“The stark contrast between 15 months of bloody conflict and 42 days of ceasefire clearly shows that the indiscriminate use of force is not the right way to bring back hostages and may even put them at greater risk. China urges Israel to renounce its obsession with the use of force, immediately cease military operations in Gaza, and stop the collective punishment of Gazan civilians,” he said.

Fu also criticized Israel for “weaponizing and politicizing humanitarian aid.”

“As of today (Tuesday), for 17 consecutive days, no humanitarian supplies have been allowed into Gaza, and the loss of power has disabled a desalination plant, worsening the water shortage crisis,” he said.

“The use of humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip is a violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law. China condemns such practices. We urge Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power under international humanitarian law and immediately restore full humanitarian access to Gaza,” Fu added.

Renewed Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(Anadolu, PC)