Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Army Gunfire near Jenin

A 19-year-old Palestinian teen, who was shot by Israeli soldiers and seriously injured two weeks ago in the town of Kufr Dan, west of Jenin, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Yazan Samer Jabari, from the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, was seriously injured in confrontations with Israeli soldiers who raided Kufr Dan to demolish the homes of two Palestinian residents.

Two young Palestinians were also killed and many were injured during the military raid.

With the death of Jabari, a total of 12 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since the start of the year, including three minors.

Last year, Israeli soldiers killed 224 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 59 in the Jenin governorate alone.

