Will ‘Arab Al-Aramsheh’ Operation Change Everything? – Resistance Roundup – Day 194

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This raises the question: why did Israel release a casualty figure in the first place following the Arab Al-Aramsheh operation?

Israeli media is describing the Hezbollah operation at Arab Al-Aramsheh’s region in northern Israel on Wednesday, April 17 as the most dangerous in terms since the start of the border clashes between the Lebanese Resistance and the Israeli occupation army.

However, the Israeli army has only admitted that 18 soldiers have been wounded, several of them are in critical condition.

Per military orders, Israel doesn’t declare its casualties in the war with Hezbollah and has been accused of hiding the actual death toll from its fight against the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

The answer might have something to do with Israel’s attempt to create the needed discourse that would allow it to escalate its war with Hezbollah in the next hours and days.

Another explanation is that Israel is attempting to distract from its failure to respond to the Iranian attack on April 13, which targeted all regions in Israel with hundreds of Kamikaze drones and missiles.

Additionally, the Hezbollah operation, described as ‘complex’, involved missiles and drones at once, the first such attack since the start of the war.

The Hezbollah attack had targeted a secret Israeli military camp, which has been placed within a residential area. The fact that Hezbollah struck that position, without leaving a single civilian causality, also speak of the advanced capabilities of the Lebanese Resistance group.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, 16-04-2024, targeted a military vehicle as it entered the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and causing those inside it to fall between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 AM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division at the Branit barracks with a Burkan missile, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:50 AM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the newly established deployment of Israeli soldiers south of the Branit barracks with rocket weapons and artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:30 AM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramia site with rocket weapons and artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:50 AM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the newly established deployment of Israeli soldiers south of the Branit barracks with rocket weapons.

Hezbollah just published scenes from the targeting of the new headquarters of the Western Brigade’s reconnaissance company (146th Division) in the Israeli army in the village of Arab Al-Aramsha, in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/OLH762movb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 17, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the Air Monitoring Unit at Meron base with guided missiles, hitting and destroying its equipment. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 13:15 PM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, launched a complex attack using guided missiles and drones on the headquarters of the newly established military reconnaissance unit in Arab Al-Aramsheh, known as the Popular Center, achieving direct hits and causing its members to fall between dead and injured. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:40 PM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with Falaq missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM on Wednesday, 17-04-2024, targeted the spying equipment at the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shouba with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes using machine guns and anti-tank missiles with enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)