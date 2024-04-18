GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacre in Rafah | Hezbollah Targets Israeli Soldiers | EU Warns against Regional Escalation – Day 195

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces carried out new massacres in Gaza and at least 11 people were killed in the southern city of Rafah. Following the attack on Arab Al-Aramsheh on Wednesday, where at least 21 Israelis were wounded, the Lebanese Resistance announced the targeting of another gathering of soldiers on Thursday morning. European Union Foreign Policy Commissioner Josep Borrell warned of an imminent regional war and called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,970 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,770 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, April 18, 2:00 p am (GMT+2)

UNICEF: 2 out of every 3 homes in Gaza were damaged or destroyed.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured when the occupation forces opened fire on civilians east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

BORRELL: We are on the brink of a regional war that will send a shockwave to the rest of the world.

IRANIAN OFFICIAL: If Israel targets our facilities, it will receive a response with more advanced weapons.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,970 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,770 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,970 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,770 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/9n1yDIsGdV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

IRANIAN OFFICIAL: We confronted the Zionists with old weapons and minimal force

Thursday, April 18, 1:00 p am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that an Israeli soldier had been sniped east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Gaza needs surgical field hospitals that include operating rooms and intensive care.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that an Israeli soldier had been sniped east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/UGmsuXR75R — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical source): The bodies of nine Palestinians were recovered after the occupation forces withdrew from the northern Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

NYT (citing sources): The Israelis made a mistake in their calculations by believing that Iran would not respond forcefully

ISRAELI ARMY COMMANDER: We will head to Rafah after withdrawing from Nuseirat.

Thursday, April 18, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL LAZZARINI: Our staff who were arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip gave horrific accounts of ill-treatment and torture. The Security Council must conduct an independent investigation and hold Israel accountable for its blatant disregard for the protection of humanitarian workers.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (quoting Israeli Army source): Hezbollah has begun using Burkan-class missiles that are highly effective and fortification-piercing.

Thursday, April 18, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

MAYOR OF NUSEIRAT: The Israeli aggression deprived the people of Nuseirat of the most basic humanitarian services, such as water and sanitation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed by the occupation bombing of displaced people in Rafah has risen to 11.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted them in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The southern areas of Gaza City are under continuous Israeli artillery shelling. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/I4qqpC3qNF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted, at dawn on Thursday, a movement of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Al-Malikiyah site near the border with Lebanon.

Thursday, April 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

BORRELL: European Union Foreign Policy Commissioner Josep Borrell warned of an imminent regional war affecting the entire world, and called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it assassinated an official in the Internal Security Service in Gaza in Beit Hanoun.

KAN: the number of people injured as a result of the Hezbollah operation on Arab Al-Aramsheh yesterday, Wednesday, has risen to 19.

KAN: the number of people injured as a result of the Hezbollah operation on Arab Al-Aramsheh yesterday, Wednesday, has risen to 19. https://t.co/nN5hkbn48R — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Two people were killed as a result of an Israeli occupation raid that targeted the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon at dawn today.

AL-JAZEERA: The body of a Palestinian arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Gaza Strip after he was shot by an Israeli sniper east of Deir Al-Balah in the middle of the Strip.

PALESTINIAN INFORMATION CENTER: The Israeli army finds it difficult to deal with the suicide drones used by the Lebanese Hezbollah to attack Israeli targets on the border with Lebanon.

IRANIAN FM: We exchanged letters with Washington via Switzerland before and after our operations against Israel to prevent the expansion of the crisis.

Thursday, April 18, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The southern areas of Gaza City are under continuous Israeli artillery shelling.

AL-JAZEERA: The southern areas of Gaza City are under continuous Israeli artillery shelling. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/I4qqpC3qNF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

CHINA: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on “all parties to the conflict in Gaza to exercise restraint” and said his country expected the United Nations to play its role in the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF: Around 14 thousand children killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)