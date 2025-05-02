Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile, Fire Reported in Tamra

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s Armed Forces said they struck Israel’s Ramat David Airbase with a hypersonic missile, in retaliation for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Israeli media reported on Friday that a fire broke out in the town of Tamra, located in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, after shrapnel from an interceptor missile landed in the area.

According to an Israeli army spokesperson, air raid sirens were triggered in multiple regions following the detection of a missile launched from Yemen.

Earlier that day, the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced that they had successfully launched a hypersonic ballistic missile—dubbed ‘Palestine 2’—targeting the Ramat David Airbase, situated east of the occupied city of Haifa.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed in a statement that the missile reached its target with precision, bypassing Israeli air defense systems.

He described the operation as a direct response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which Yemen attributes to Israeli forces with full support from the United States.

⚡️BREAKING: Missile sirens activated in Haifa and surrounding areas in “Israel”. Missiles fired from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/vFvFboen7c — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 2, 2025

Saree underscored Yemen’s continued support for the Palestinian resistance and vowed to sustain military operations until the aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

“This strike is part of our firm stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance fighters,” he stated.

Regional Alarm

The missile strike triggered widespread concern across northern Israel. Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were activated in more than 250 locations, including Haifa, al-Nasirah, Afula, and Wadi Ara, amid fears of further attacks.

The escalation comes amid a wave of US-led airstrikes on Yemen.

The Ministry of Justice in Sanaa reported that over 1,300 civilians have been killed or wounded in recent weeks, including many women and children.

The United States has been accused of committing war crimes, particularly following a strike on a migrant detention center in Saada that involved the use of a GBU-39 bunker-buster bomb—an internationally banned weapon known for its devastating impact.

Yemen’s government has also condemned the United Kingdom’s renewed military role in the conflict. In a statement on Tuesday, it warned London of “serious consequences” for its participation in what it termed the “trio of evil”—the US, UK, and Israel—and pledged to resist their aggression “with all its strength.”

Meanwhile, Washington has sought to restrict public information about its military operations in Yemen, citing “operational security.”

Since mid-March 2025, US Central Command has conducted more than 800 strikes across the country, many targeting civilian infrastructure. While acknowledging that the strikes have had “lethal effects,” the US has not provided any details on civilian casualties.

Al-Houthi: US Seeks to Divide the Ummah

On Thursday, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, delivered a speech marking the anniversary of the “Sarkha” (The Cry), during which he praised the resilience and tactical surprise of Gaza’s resistance fighters.

He also commended the Lebanese Resistance for its role in deterring Israeli advances.

Al-Houthi asserted that the US aggression against Yemen is part of a broader campaign to dismantle the Islamic nation (Ummah), in alignment with Zionist objectives.

He framed the military actions led by the United States and Israel as part of a comprehensive assault aimed at subjugating the region and weakening its unity.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)