Yemeni Forces Target Ben Gurion Airport with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

Yemeni Armed Forces say missile strike disrupted air traffic and forced settlers into shelters as war on Gaza rages on.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Sunday that they had carried out a high-level military operation targeting Israel, striking Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

According to a statement by the military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Rocket Force launched a “Palestine-2” missile at the airport, located in Tel Aviv, as part of a direct response to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Saree stated the operation had successfully achieved its objectives, causing air traffic to halt and prompting millions of Israeli settlers to seek shelter.

Ansarallah said the attack was carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the armed Resistance in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they carried out a military operation targeting "Al-Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in the occupied Jaffa area" with a hypersonic ballistic missile named "Palestine 2." pic.twitter.com/ZzyZegG8cZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 6, 2025

Saree emphasized that such operations will continue until Israel halts its assault on Gaza and lifts the blockade imposed on the besieged territory. He also affirmed the group’s readiness to escalate should developments require it.

In response, the Israeli occupation army stated that its air defense systems had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen and reported the activation of air raid sirens in several areas.

Israeli Army Radio said that since the resumption of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza more than 100 days ago, Ansarallah have fired at least 53 ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has repeatedly warned of retaliation against Yemen, stating that “Yemen’s fate is Tehran’s fate”—a reference to Israel’s broader strategy of framing the war as part of a regional confrontation with Iran.

The latest escalation underscores the growing regional dimensions of the war on Gaza, with actors like the Yemeni Resistance intensifying their attacks on Israeli targets in direct response to the continued siege and mass killings in the Strip.

