LIVE BLOG: Israel Sends Delegation to Doha as Resistance Launches New Operations – Day 638

Israel has sent a delegation to Doha for renewed ceasefire talks amid growing international pressure.
Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups have escalated their operations against Israeli forces across Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,338 and injured 135,957 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Three Killed in Israeli Strike on Apartment in Tuffah Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing medical sources): Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, according to a source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.
Hind Rajab Foundation: Israel Launching Major Campaign to Shut Us Down
HIND RAJAB FOUNDATION: The foundation reported that Israel has issued sanctions targeting 50 individuals, including its president. The Israeli government has allegedly allocated significant resources to disrupt the organization’s operations. The foundation warns of an imminent disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing its work.
Israeli Artillery Shelling and Drone Fire in Sheja'iyya
AL JAZEERA: Israeli artillery and drone fire were reported in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.
Airstrikes, Hunger, Fire: Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza under Siege
Israeli Sources: Netanyahu Approves Delegation to Doha for Ceasefire Talks
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli sources said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send a delegation to Doha to negotiate Hamas’ proposed amendments to the ceasefire deal. On Friday evening, Hamas announced it had submitted its response after internal consultations with Palestinian groups.
Israeli Army Blows Up Residential Buildings in Gaza’s Zaytoun Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces carried out demolitions of residential buildings in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.
Netanyahu’s Office: Hamas Amendments Unacceptable
NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the Hamas-requested amendments to the Qatari ceasefire proposal are “unacceptable.” It confirmed that the Israeli negotiation team will depart on Sunday for further talks in Qatar.
US State Department: Americans Injured in Hamas Attack on Aid Site
US STATE DEPARTMENT: The US State Department said that American nationals were injured in an attack by Hamas on an aid distribution site operated by the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”
Israeli Security Cabinet Convenes to Discuss Exchange Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli outlets report that the security cabinet has begun a meeting to discuss a potential prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal in Gaza.
Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Soldiers Killed in Gaza Ambushes, Footage Reveals
Israeli Army to Summon 54,000 Haredi Youths for Military Service
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli military source told Channel 14 that the army plans to issue 54,000 draft orders to ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) youths. The move targets various subgroups, including the Lithuanian stream, now the dominant Haredi faction.
78 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 78 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas of Gaza since the morning.
Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu Must Back Down from ‘Surrender Plan’
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to abandon what he called a “surrender plan” and to pursue full military occupation of Gaza. He argued that only complete control, an end to aid, and the encouragement of migration would achieve Israel’s goals.
Al-Quds Brigades: We Targeted Israeli Forces in Abasan al-Kabira
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: The military wing of Islamic Jihad announced it shelled gatherings of Israeli troops and vehicles in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, using mortar fire.
