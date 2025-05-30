Yemeni Missile Disrupts Israeli State Cup Final, Herzog Evacuated

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A missile launched by Ansarallah disrupted Israel’s State Cup final and temporarily halted air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.

A missile launched from Yemen on Thursday disrupted the final match of the Israeli State Cup between Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Beitar Jerusalem, held at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv and attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The match was paused twice—first due to the missile and again amid racist chants from fans.

According to Israeli media, Herzog was evacuated from the stadium platform to a secure location as sirens echoed across central areas of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported scenes of panic among thousands of spectators, who were instructed to lie flat on the stadium floor within minutes of the sirens.

Simultaneously, air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily suspended.

Yemen shakes the occupier and terrifies the settlers. Just imagine how mad they are right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/3WBr5SUMvP — 𝑾𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒋 🇾🇪 (@krar_wahaj) May 29, 2025

The Israeli military later announced it had intercepted the missile, claiming in a statement that “one missile launched from the direction of Yemen was intercepted.”

This strike comes amid ongoing operations by the Yemeni resistance group Ansarallah, which has repeatedly declared its support for the Palestinian people and targeted Israeli-linked maritime and military assets in response to the genocide in Gaza.

Ansarallah leadership stressed that their operations will continue as long as the war on Gaza does.

Since October 2023, Ansarallah has targeted ships bound for Israeli ports and expanded its reach across the Red Sea and beyond, framing its actions as part of a response to Israel’s military campaign and Western complicity.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

