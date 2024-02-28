By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Members of the European Parliament criticized the EU for not doing enough to stop Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip.

Several European lawmakers have slammed the European Union, reportedly accusing it of being complicit in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

At a session of the European Parliament on the Gaza situation on Tuesday, Abir Al-Sahlani, an Iraqi-born Swedish Member of the European Parliament (MEP), symbolically protested against Israel’s genocidal action by raising her hand, which was painted red, and covering her mouth with her other hand. She remained silent for a while.

After the speaker of the parliament intervened, Al-Sahlani said: “There are no more words to speak about what’s going on in Gaza, Mr President of this session.”

“There are no more laws to break. There are no more appeals that we can do to what’s going on. The hypocrisy is obvious. Our collective humane has failed,” she said.

“We said that we won’t fail, but we are failing again. Human rights have a skin color, and the darker you are, the less human rights you have. We have been tried to be silenced,” the MEP said.

She added that “they have tried to make us look like anti-semites. They have tried to make us look like we don’t care about the safety of the Israeli people.”

“All of that still makes it possible to kill more Palestinians, unfortunately,” she stressed.

Al Sahlani later said on X that “it’s not hard to stand up even when alone, to speak up when your voice is shaking for human rights. No one is free until we are all free.”

Turning a Blind Eye

Also addressing the session, French lawmaker Manon Aubry reportedly said: “As we speak here, 1.5 million people know they will die in (the city of) Rafah if we don’t do anything (to stop the Israeli attacks).”



“People are dying because we are providing military equipment to Israel to kill thousands of Palestinians,” she said, according to Anadolu.



“They are dying because the EU chooses to turn a blind eye to this and chooses to renew the partnership agreement with Israel for the sake of a little profit,” she added.

À Gaza, les civils meurent parce que les pays 🇪🇺 livrent encore des armes à Netanyahou. Ils meurent car l'UE refuse de suspendre son accord d’association avec Israël. Ils meurent car beaucoup de députés ici cautionnent un risque de génocide et ont ainsi du sang sur les mains. pic.twitter.com/1Ubnx0H3Qe — Manon Aubry (@ManonAubryFr) February 28, 2024

Spanish lawmaker Miguel Urban Crespo said Israel is organizing a new Nakba with the complicity of European governments.

Mentioning his recent visit to Rafah border crossing, he said: “There were people filling the area just a few meters away. While 600 (aid) trucks need to pass a day, only five are allowed to pass. Israel uses hunger as a weapon of war.”

Close to 30,000 Killed

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has pushed 85% of the population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,954 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,325 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)