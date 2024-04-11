Israeli Airstrikes Ravage Gaza: Mounting Casualties and Destruction amid Ongoing Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza, scores of Palestinians were killed and injured amidst widespread devastation and escalating casualties.

Israeli warplanes have escalated their airstrikes on Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip since early Thursday morning, causing several casualties and massive destruction to property.

Local sources reported that Israeli war boats bombed residential buildings in the Shati (Beach) refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Furthermore, residential buildings and a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp were struck by Israeli shelling, resulting in the deaths of five Palestinians and numerous injuries, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted two mosques in the northern part of the Nuseirat camp, while military tanks entered the area, accompanied by combat helicopters, causing extensive destruction to residential towers in the Zahra neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, at least eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured today in an Israeli bombardment of the eastern part of the city of Rafah.

According to medical sources, Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians in the vicinity of the Eastern Cemetery east of Rafah, killing five people.

Three civilians were also killed and others were injured in an Israeli shelling of the al-Janina neighborhood east of the city of Rafah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,482 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,049 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7..

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, WAFA)