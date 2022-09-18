Young Palestinian Man Wounded by Israeli Gunfire in Bethlehem (VIDEO)

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets Saturday night during an Israeli army raid on the village of Husan, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that an Israeli army force stormed the village after midnight, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Media coverage: "Palestinian protesters shower Israeli military vehicles with stones during an Israeli army raid on Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, last night." pic.twitter.com/8WyWDJqzIU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 18, 2022

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets in his thigh and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests by the Israeli occupation forces were reported in the village.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)