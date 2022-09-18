Young Palestinian Man Wounded by Israeli Gunfire in Bethlehem (VIDEO)

September 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets Saturday night during an Israeli army raid on the village of Husan, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that an Israeli army force stormed the village after midnight, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

A young Palestinian man was injured by live bullets in his thigh and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests by the Israeli occupation forces were reported in the village.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*