14-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Released after Seven Months in an Israeli Prison (VIDEO)

14-year old Malak al-Ghaleeth is from Jalazoon camp in the West Bank. (Photo: Alray Palestinian Media Agency)

14-year old Malak al-Ghaleeth was released after spending 7 months in an Israeli prison.

According to Alray Palestinian Media Agency, al-Ghaleeth was arrested in May 28th, 2017 at a military checkpoint in northern Occupied Jerusalem. Al-Ghaleeth was from Jalazoon Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah.

Israeli soldiers cuffed her hands behind her back and subjected her to humiliating and provocative searches, according to Alray, claiming that she was attempting to assault the Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.

The young girl was interrogated for several hours in a steel container at the checkpoint then transferred to prison.

Al-Ghaleeh was released  Saturday, after spending seven months in  prison.

According to the NGO Defense for Children International, Israel arrests 700 Palestinian Children each year. 97 percent of those children do not have a parent or lawyer present.

There are currently 300 children in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

