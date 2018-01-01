14-year old Malak al-Ghaleeth was released after spending 7 months in an Israeli prison.

According to Alray Palestinian Media Agency, al-Ghaleeth was arrested in May 28th, 2017 at a military checkpoint in northern Occupied Jerusalem. Al-Ghaleeth was from Jalazoon Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah.

The youngest Palestinian prisoner Malak Al Ghaliz only 14 years old has been released by the Israeli occupation. Now she can finally embrace her family. She is just a child..#Palestine

pic.twitter.com/SVaN7TYiLU — Pal_st (@Stefaniafodd) December 29, 2017

Israeli soldiers cuffed her hands behind her back and subjected her to humiliating and provocative searches, according to Alray, claiming that she was attempting to assault the Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.

PHOTO: 14-year-old Palestinian teen Malak Ghaleeth was released today from spending 7 months in an Israeli prison. There are currently more than 300 Palestinian children in Israeli prisons. pic.twitter.com/sgtJVZqjJ2 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 29, 2017

The young girl was interrogated for several hours in a steel container at the checkpoint then transferred to prison.

Al-Ghaleeh was released Saturday, after spending seven months in prison.

According to the NGO Defense for Children International, Israel arrests 700 Palestinian Children each year. 97 percent of those children do not have a parent or lawyer present.

16-year-old Ahed Tamimi from the occupied village of Nabi Saleh was indicted on 5 counts of assaulting Israeli forces after defending her home. Ahed's mother, Nariman Tamimi, is being charged for incitement on social media, and for assault. https://t.co/yprARLP9zq pic.twitter.com/ENQS1kMtNf — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 1, 2018

There are currently 300 children in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)